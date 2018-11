Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La.-- Today is "All Saints Day" in the Catholic faith, so News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez headed to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School to talk to the kids about their favorite Saints.

The students at St. Francis Xavier dressed up as their favorite Saint and they even did reports on their Saint. This is a tradition on "All Saints Day" at this school.

For more information about St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, click HERE.