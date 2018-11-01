Ghosts, Goblins & Gumbo: looks like midnight in Madisonville, Louisiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISONVILLE, La - Bewitched. Bothered. And Bewildered.

That's what WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood found in the town Madisonville, Louisiana.

It's a picture-perfect town across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans, just a quick ride across the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge.

That's where Wild Bill found the theme for the season: Ghosts, Goblins & Gumbo: Halloween in Madisonville.

Madisonville had such a success the first Halloween, the town decided to celebrate again this year.

From around town, everybody gathered at Town Hall where they really did celebrate the day.

And they really did get gumbo.

It was cooked up by a witch!