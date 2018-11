Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA -- What do you do with your leftover Halloween candy? Acquistapace's brewed up some delicious candy and cocktail combinations for us!

How do you pair tootsie rolls? Red Zinfandel, of course!

Try mixing lemon and orange Starbursts with Moscato d'Asti.

What about candy corn?

Adam Acquistapace suggests a wheat based vodka.

Adam also suggested Prosecco and Twizzlers... or Snickers with a cold Turbo Dog brew! Yum!

