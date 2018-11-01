Don Lemon: ‘The biggest terror threat in this country is white men’

ATLANTA, GA — A CNN host has found himself in hot water after a statement he made on-air. Don Lemon told the “Cuomo Prime Time” audience that “white men” are the biggest terror threat to America, “most of them radicalized to the right.”

While discussing a potential hate crime in Kentucky, Lemon stated, “There is no white-guy ban. What do we do about that?”

“I keep trying to point out to people not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity, but we keep thinking that the biggest terror threat is something else,” Lemon said. “Some people who are marching towards the border like it’s imminent. And the last time they did this, a couple of hundred people came and they, you know, most of them didn’t get into the country. Most of them got tuckered out before they even made it to the border,” Lemon continued. “So we have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them.”

Lemon also said that the two victims of the hate crime have been lost in the debate, Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones.