Deputies place “No Trick-or-Treating” signs in front of sex offender homes

JACKSON, GA -- Georgia deputies placed "no trick-or-treat at this address" signs outside the homes of registered sex offenders for the safety of the community... and guess what? The sex offenders weren't happy about it.

The initiative was announced in a now viral Facebook post by the Butts County Sheriff's Office. The Facebook post recognized that Georgia law says sheriffs, "shall inform the public of the presence of sexual offenders in each community." Clearly, that includes via yard signs.

There are more than 50 sex offenders in Butts County, according to their Sheriff.

