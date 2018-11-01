Behind the scenes of ‘Ghost Manor’ on Halloween night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- We take you behind the scenes of one of the most hauntingly fun spots in New Orleans. Are you ready for some delightful frights? If so, go check out "Ghost Manor" at 2502 Magazine Street. For the past few years this mansion in the Garden District has become a main attraction during Halloween.

This Halloween-inspired house is like none other. You'll hear music blaring from the speakers, while animitronic skeletons dance. You'll see flying ghouls, skeletons dancing, and other ghoulishly delightful images. This year they even added Frankenstein to the display.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez was LIVE on Halloween night from "Ghost Manor," where he spoke to the homeowner David Gentry.

For more information about "Ghost Manor," click HERE.