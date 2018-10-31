Watch kitties trick-or-treat at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAY, LA - Some lucky kitties at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter got to go trick-or-treating for Halloween.

Shelter workers created costumes for the kitties, all of whom are up for adoption.

Director Valerie Robinson said they are always looking for potential owners to pair up with their beloved dogs and cats, and no one could resist crafting the costumes and collecting candy.

"Guys, don't forget to treat these cats to a happy family," Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter supervisor Jason Serrano says in the video. "Come to Terrebonne Parish and adopt a beautiful little kitten or dog today."