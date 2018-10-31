× Suspended LSU player indicted on 2 sexual assault charges

BATON ROUGE – Suspended LSU football player Ed Ingram has been indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Ingram was suspended after his arrest last August in Dallas, according to WBRZ.

A Dallas grand jury handed down the pair of indictments on October 29 against the 19-year-old, clearing the way for a trial.

Ingram was suspended indefinitely by LSU coach Ed Orgeron at the start of preseason camp, according to WBRZ.