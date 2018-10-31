Suspended LSU player indicted on 2 sexual assault charges
BATON ROUGE – Suspended LSU football player Ed Ingram has been indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault.
Ingram was suspended after his arrest last August in Dallas, according to WBRZ.
A Dallas grand jury handed down the pair of indictments on October 29 against the 19-year-old, clearing the way for a trial.
Ingram was suspended indefinitely by LSU coach Ed Orgeron at the start of preseason camp, according to WBRZ.
30.451468 -91.187147