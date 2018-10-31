Severe weather threat Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A potent storm system moving in from the west will bring a risk of severe weather to the area early Thursday. All types of severe weather possible including a risk of tornadoes ahead of the main line of storms and a strong wind threat with the line itself. Also expect very heavy rain with this line of storms.

The timing is going to be starting while many of you are probably still asleep. Have a way to be woken up if severe weather is approaching and a warning is issued for your area.

As always stay with WGNO for the latest weather information