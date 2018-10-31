× Schools to delay start time due to severe weather threat

METAIRIE – Schools across the area will start later than usual tomorrow in anticipation of severe weather.

Schools in Tangipahoa Parish will start two hours late, and so will Northshore Charter Schools, according to school officials.

St. John the Baptist Parish Schools will start three hours later, and so will St. Charles Parish Schools.

Students in Washington Parish will be asked to report to school two hours late on November 1.

Annunciation School in Bogalusa will open at 10 a.m.

Severe weather is expected to roll across south Louisiana beginning around 1 a.m. and lasting through the morning hours.

