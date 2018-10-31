New Orleans man arrested for targeting young girls online in sex trafficking scheme

BATON ROUGE – A New Orleans man has been arrested and charged with attempting to lure young girls into a sex trafficking scheme.

Forty-year-old Abraham Kalili communicated online with juvenile girls, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry.

“Human trafficking is a hideous crime whose impacts on those exploited last forever,” Landry said. “So my office will continue to assist law enforcement agencies in the pursuit of child predators violating the innocence of our State’s children.”

Landry’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigations teamed up with the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control to conduct the investigation.

“The ATC is dedicated to the fight against stopping the crime of human trafficking,” ATC Commissioner Juana Marine-Lombard said. “We are proud to work with our state partners in the AG’s office and their agents who committed themselves to this case which resulted in getting a harmful trafficker off of the streets.”

Kalili, who was on parole for narcotics distribution, was arrested on one count of Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes and booked into the Orleans Parish Prison.