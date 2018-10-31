Mike Epps has love for NOLA as he promotes ‘Love Jacked’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Comedian Mike Epps is currently promoting his latest project, it's a romantic comedy called, 'Love Jacked.' The movie is about Maya, who is an artistic and ambitions daughter... who might also be a little stubborn.

Her family yearns for her to tone it down. With their dreams for her to run the family store. In an act a rebellion, along with celebrating her independence, Maya takes off to Africa for inspiration and returns with a fiancé... or does she?

'Love Jacked' is in theaters now at AMC Elmwood Palace 20 in Harahan.

