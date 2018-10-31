× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Halloween Treats!

Halloween is the year’s annual sugar fest — but it is possible to keep Trick-or-Treaters happy without piling on even more sugar – and without being the neighborhood Halloween Scrooge! In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’ve got the best & worst of Halloween treats, including some that you can actually feel good about.

So whether you celebrate Halloween with block parties, school events or door-to-door Trick-or-Treating, tune in for Molly’s top picks for treats that won’t leave trick-or-treaters in sugar overload in this week’s “Love it, Like it, Hate it”!

LOVE IT!

Popcorn Snack Packs like Angie’s BoomChickaPop Cheddar Cheese Popcorn

Per pack: 70 calories – 9 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 4 grams sugar

Ingredients: popcorn, sunflower oil, dried cane sugar, sea salt

Non-edible treats! Halloween tattoos, bracelets, bubbles, glow-in-the-dark vampire teeth!

LIKE IT!

Veggie Chips

Per pack: ~50-70 cals – 8 grams carb – 0 fiber – 0 sugar

Ingredients typically include potato starch, rice flour, salt sugar

Pretzel packs

Per Pack: ~50 calories – 12 grams carb – 0 fiber – 0 sugar

First few ingredients: enriched (white) flour, water, salt

Teddy Grahams, Annie’s Bunnies, Goldfish

Per Pack: 50 calories – 8 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 3 grams sugar

Ingredients include: whole wheat flour, wheat (white) flour, sugar, oil

HATE IT!

Most chocolate candy bars, and pure-sugar candies like Starbursts, Skittles, Candy Corn, Gushers

Typical ingredients: Sugar, corn syrup, hydrogenated oil, artificial food dyes

“All natural” fruity-sugary candies like Fruit Snacks + “Organic” Gummy Snacks

Ingredients still typically include brown rice syrup, cane sugar, gelatin, fruit juice…

Some, like Fruit Roll Ups, also contain artificial food dyes like Red 40, Yellow 5 & 6, and Blue 1.

