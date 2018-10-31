Blue Bell Re-releases Their Holiday Flavors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Good Morning New Orleans team tried out Blue Bell Ice Cream's holiday flavors.

Christmas Cookies is a sugar cookie ice cream blended with chocolate chips, snickerdoodle bits and sugar. It also has red sprinkles and a green icing swirl mixed in. Its perfect for the holidays!

Peppermint Bark is a mint-flavored ice cream with dark and white chocolate chunks containing crushed peppermint candies.

And finally Peppermint is a peppermint-flavored ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.

Click here for more information about Blue Bell Ice Cream.