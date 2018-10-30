Would you eat it? Brain in a jar! + Test Kitchen Taylor as Post Malone!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is presenting her last Halloween treat, dressed up as rapper Post Malone!

Taylor's Post Malone costume is super simple if you have a sheet of temporary tattoos! Taylor got hers from Ink Daze, and they have tons of other items.

Brain in a Jar

1 box Strawberry Cake Mix

1 cup water

1/4 cup Vegetable Oil

3 Large Eggs

1 cup Strawberry Jam

Pink Frosting

Preheat oven to 350°F. Fill muffin tins with cupcake liners.

Mix cake mix, water, oil and eggs.

Fill cupcake liners 2/3 full of cake batter.

Bake 20 minutes.

Assemble your brains in a jar cake by placing a cupcake inside of a mason jar.

Add a large spoonful of jam over the cake, covering the surface and making sure it reaches the edges of the jar.

Put some frosting in a piping bag with a round tip, hold the bag at a 90-degree angle and squiggle the frosting along the edges of the jar.

Cut small pieces of another cupcake and place in the center of the "brain frosting".

Holding the piping bag at a 90-degree angle again, loosely squeeze frosting all over the top of the cake.

