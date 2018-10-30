Watch Big 6 Brass Band’s second line inside Waffle House where ‘Young Greatness’ was shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Big 6 Brass Band brought a second line inside the Waffle House on Elysian Fields hours after local rapper Theodore “Young Greatness” Jones was shot dead outside.

Dwayne Finnie said the members of the Big 6 Brass Band were wrapping up a show when they decided to do something special for Jones.

“We're all at a Monday night performance and thought of what happened to Teddy and wanted to pay our respect to him like we did for Tom Benson,” Finnie said. “Instead of walking these streets at the time night, we decided to go in Waffle House.”

Jones was shot just after 1:30 a.m. on October 29 outside the Waffle House. He died at the scene.

Just after 12:15 a.m. on October 30, Big 6 and friends were inside the Waffle House playing “I’ll Fly Away,” a traditional second line song, in memory of their friend.

Jones’ vehicle was stolen from the scene and recovered later in the day by the NOPD.

Detectives have released images of a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection to the fatal shooting.

The investigation into Jones’ murder is ongoing.