× Warm Halloween followed by strong storms

It’s going to be a warm Halloween across the area. A strong storm system will be moving across the central part of the country through the day Wednesday. As it does so warm moist air will get drawn up from the south. Daytime highs Wednesday will move likely be in the upper 80s.

A few fast-moving showers will also be possible Wednesday afternoon. However overall most of the Trick or Treat time frame should be dry. Look for low 80s still though by 6 PM.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning though rough weather looks to be moving in. As that storm system pushes east a cold front will be moving across the area Thursday morning. Storms will develop along and ahead of that front. The Storm Prediction Center has places most of the area under a Slight Risk for severe weather Thursday morning. That is level 2 out of 5 on the scale with 5 being the most significant.

This does appear to be mostly a damaging wind threat along the squall line itself. However an isolated tornado will be possible.

Locally heavy rain will also be likely along the front.

As always it will be important to have a weather radio or some other way to notify you if a warning is issued for your area.

Stay with WGNO for the latest.