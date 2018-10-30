“Shuck Cancer” with Superior Seafood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Shuck Cancer," an American Cancer Society Event



"The Junior Executive Board of the American Cancer Society will host their “Shuck Cancer" event on Thursday, November 15th outside of Superior Seafood on Napoleon Avenue with wine and oyster pairings from across the country. At this event, we will have the distinct pleasure of recognizing the achievements of Greater New Orleans young professionals while raising funds to support local cancer education, advocacy, research, and patient services." - acsevents.org

Thursday, November 15, 2018

6:00pm - 10:00pm

Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar 4338 St. Charles Avenue New Orleans, LA 70115

Tickets: $85 for a Single Ticket (available through November 14th)

Sponsorships: $2,500: 4 tickets + additional benefits $5,000: 6 tickets + additional benefits $10,000: 8 tickets + seated table and additional benefits



Click here for more information about "Shuck Cancer" an American Cancer Society event.

Click here for more information about the American Cancer Society.

Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar

"Situated directly on the St. Charles streetcar line (stop number 24), on the corner of St. Charles and Napoleon Avenues, the restaurant offers a front row seat to all the beautiful sights and sounds New Orleans has to offer. The menu offers something for every taste, with items from po-boys to seared scallops and many in between. With a combination of the freshest ingredients at affordable prices, Superior Seafood is a desirable destination for locals and tourists alike. The restaurant, complete with a zinc bar, full-service oyster bar, climate-controlled patio for outdoor dining and private dining space, provides for a truly New Orleans experience perfect for any palette." - superiorseafoodnola.com

Click here for more information about Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar.