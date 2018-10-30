Purple reversal: Robison wins arbitration case, will play Friday night

Hahnville quarterback Andrew Robison, sacked by the LHSAA, is back on the field.

Thursday, an arbitrator ruled Robison’s family did make a bona fide move, and that the finding of illegal recruitment by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association was “arbitrary and capricious.” That according to a statement issued by St Charles Parish schools.

Robison transferred from Vandebilt Catholic to Hahnville last spring. He expected to play Friday night for Hahnville against HL Bourgeois.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's the entire statement from St Charles Parish schools.

The previous rulings and sanctions issued by the LHSAA Executive Director and upheld by the Executive Committee to student-athlete Andrew Robison, Coach Saltaformaggio and Hahnville High School have been overturned by the arbitrator. The arbitrator ruled that the finding of illegal recruitment is arbitrary and capricious and that the family did complete a bona fide move. During this time, the school has sought a fair, unbiased hearing through arbitration and we are extremely thankful that the arbitrator ruled on the facts surrounding the case.

Throughout this lengthy process, Hahnville High School has maintained its innocence and has worked through the proper channels established by LHSAA through an appeal and request for arbitration. The school has strived to follow the procedures outlined by LHSAA , despite the lack of due process afforded to the school, the withholding of requested information, and unsuccessful attempts in working with LHSAA and the LHSAA Executive Committee for a resolution.

We are thankful that we can move forward knowing that the correct decision has been rendered on all accounts and we can continue to focus on what matters most, our students, our school and our community.

We feel that this is a victory not only for Andrew, Hahnville High School , Coach Salt, the football team and St. Charles Parish Public Schools, but for all student-athletes and public school systems across the state. As we move forward, Hahnville High School will propose modifications of LHSAA rules at the annual convention so that rulings and penalties such as these do not adversely impact those who matter most, students.