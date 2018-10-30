NOPD looking for fake police officer who shook down two men Uptown

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who flashed a fake badge and identified himself as a police officer before shaking down two men as they were cutting grass Uptown.

The unidentified suspect approached the men as they were cutting grass near the intersection of Chestnut and Upperline Streets just before 11 a.m. on October 26.

After showing the two men a silver star badge with a pelican on it, the suspect told the two men that he was a police officer, according to the NOPD.

The suspect questioned the men about their employer and where they were from, then asked them if they had any marijuana or cocaine.

The fake police officer then led the men over to their work truck and patted them down, collecting their wallets in the process.

He told the men that they had to move their truck and helped them move it farther away from the corner before driving away in a silver Nissan Sentra with a Louisiana license plate and damage on the rear passenger side door.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash that he had stolen from the wallets of the two victims.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.

Watch video of the incident below: