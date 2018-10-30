× LaPlace man arrested in fatal hit and run crash

LAPLACE– On October 20th shortly after 7:00 am, Troopers responded to a hit and run fatality crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred on LA 628 near Clement Drive.

The pedestrian, identified as 55 year-old Danny Simoneaux of LaPlace, LA, died on the scene.

Yesterday evening, Troopers arrested 28 year-old Charles Combetta of LaPlace, LA for Felony Hit and Run, Obstruction of Justice and No Driver’s License. Combetta was booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Jail.

The arrest came after Troopers received several tips from the public regarding a 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck, owned by Combetta.

Through investigation, it was determined that the GMC had Chevrolet parts installed, including a Chevrolet headlight.

Evidence was also gathered indicating that Combetta had removed and destroyed parts of the vehicle that were damaged in the crash.

An arrest warrant was obtained and the GMC was towed and will be processed for evidence.

Louisiana State Police would like to thank the citizens that came forward and provided information regarding the crash.