× Halloween is more dangerous than New Year’s Eve on Louisiana roads

BATON ROUGE – Driving on Halloween is more dangerous than being on the road on New Year’s Eve, according to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

In fact, in Louisiana, Halloween has ranked first or second among holidays with the most vehicle crashes every year since 2005.

“When you look at the number of fatal and injury crashes, Halloween and Mardi Gras are the two holidays that consistently are at the top of the list,” LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said. “Last year in Louisiana, 878 people were injured, and 10 people were killed in vehicle crashes during the Halloween period. And those actually are the lowest Halloween numbers in five years in Louisiana.”

The combination of distracted drivers and trick-or-treaters is always dangerous, and can be fatal.

On top of distractions, far too many people mix alcohol into the already dangerous situation, Freeman said.

“If you’re going to be drinking on Halloween, plan ahead and have a designated driver, or call a ride-share service,” Freeman said. “Even one drink is enough to impair your judgement. It’s not worth risking your life or the life of innocent passengers and pedestrians.”

Sixty-one people were injured in Halloween related drunk driving incidents in 2017, and three people died.

“Take away their keys, get them a ride or drive them home yourself,” Freeman said. “Children are outside after dark on Halloween, running across streets and not paying attention. By stopping an impaired driver, you are potentially saving the life of a child. We all have a duty to watch out for each other and be responsible road users.”