Giant inflatable colon stolen

KANSAS CITY, KS -- The University of Kansas Cancer Center is asking for their missing inflatable colon. There's a $1,000 dollar reward if you'll give it back.

It's described as a $4,000 dollar, 10-foot long, 150-pound inflatable human colon. “Colon cancer is a tough subject for many to talk about and the giant inflatable colon is a great conversation starter.” said John Ashcraft, a surgical oncologist at the center.

People close to the case believe that it was likely tossed, saying quote, “There’s not much of a black market for a giant inflatable colon.”

One twitter user responding... “We cannot find our COLON......it appears it has been STOLEN.....”

