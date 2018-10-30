× Former North Dakota lawmaker reportedly died after eating raw oysters in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – A former North Dakota state lawmaker died today after contracting a bacterial infection from eating raw oysters while visiting New Orleans, according to reports.

Fifty-eight-year-old Rae Ann Kelsch died in a New Orleans hospital on October 30, days after contracting the infection, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

Kelsch, who served in the North Dakota state House from 1991 to 2012, was in New Orleans to visit her niece and nephew.

Alex Kelsch told the Herland that his mother’s heart “just gave out.”

It remains unclear where Kelsch may have eaten raw oysters and exactly what kind of bacterial infection caused her death.