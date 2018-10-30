× Entergy responds to independent investigation

NEW ORLEANS–

The Entergy Corporation responded to an independent investigation into the company’s role in paying actors to try to sway the New Orleans City Council’s vote on a new power station with the following statement:

“We received a copy of the report. Upon initial review, we take exception to certain characterizations and omission of key facts from the report, including specific evidence Entergy provided that confirms it did not pay, nor did it authorize any other person or entity to pay, individuals to attend or speak at Council meetings.”

The 62-page report on the investigation outlines why Entergy executives decided to drum up false support for the power station, and how Entergy paid actors to do it.

The report quotes multiple text messages between then-Entergy New Orleans’ CEO Charles Rice and Entergy’s Manager of Communications Yolanda Pollard.

According to the report, Rice was worried about an “alliance” of opposition, and in one text, he asks Pollard how many actors an Entergy contractor, Hawthorn Group, has arranged to appear at a City Council hearing.

Pollard replies: “They’ve committed to securing 50 people and ten speakers.” The charge to Entergy would be $6,500.

Rice texts Pollard: “Hell, I would pay for more if they can get them,” and later: “Don’t care if (it’s an extra) 25k. This is war and we need all the foot (soldiers) we can muster.”

Pollard responds: “Hawthorn now securing 75 attendees and 10 speakers all wearing t-shirts with supporting NOPS messaging. Cost went from 23 to 29K.”

The report found that Rice was pleased with what Entergy got for $29,000. After one public hearing in which the actors outnumbered ordinary citizens, Rice texted Pollard: “Looks fabulous,” and “Hawthorn came through let’s figure out how we can further engage.”