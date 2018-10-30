Carla’s Menu: Bratz Y’all!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On this Carla’s Menu, I take you to Bratz Y’all, a German oasis that’s tucked away in the Bywater. They offer authentic German food, with a pet-friendly biergarten.

Owner, Sven Vorkauf is from West Berlin where he was born into his family's food business. He has more than two decades worth of experience and landed in the Big Easy in 2010. Sven started food booths at local markets and festivals, winning Poboy Fest four years in a row. Sven eventually opened Bratz Y'all! Bistro Bakery Biergarten in 2017.

They serve everything German--with 8 different kinds of sausages depending on the season. The Nuremberger sausage, is one of the oldest recipes in the world, dating back to the 1300s. It comes in a homemade pretzel bun with mustard, sauerkraut and onions. It's also a poboy winner.

The Berliner won as well, it's smoked sausage topped with apple curry ketchup and crispy onions.

They bake their fresh buns and pretzels daily. They are fantastic dipped in different traditional dips. My favorite is the beer cheese sauce.

They only serve German beers, wine and schnapps---all famous for their quality and for their taste. They also have bottled German beer, some dating back to 1455.

Bratz Y’all is located in the Bywater at 617 Piety Street.