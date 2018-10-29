‘You Night’: A runway show & celebration for cancer survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La.-- "You Night Empowering Events" is once again hosting its annual "You Night" runway and fashion show this week. "You Night" is a special show for women who survived cancer.

It is a 5 to 6 month empowerment program where these women share a sisterhood and fight cancer together. The fashion show is a way for them to strut their strength for their family, friends, nurses, and doctors.

Every year they host two shows, one in New Orleans and the other in Mandeville. Tonight's show was in Mandeville at the Castine Center. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez co-hosted "You Night" with Attorney and Miss Louisiana 2015 Candice Bennatt. For more information about "You Night Empowering Events," click HERE.