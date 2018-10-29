× Tujague’s celebrating 100th birthday of the Grasshopper cocktail

NEW ORLEANS — One of New Orleans oldest restaurants is celebrating the Grasshopper. Not the insect, the cocktail.

The folks at Tujagues say that in 1819, the restaurant owner at the time, Philibert Guichet, invented the Grasshopper for a cocktail competition in New York City. The Grasshopper took second place.

The cocktail was also served at Tujagues and became so popular that it has been on the menu ever since.

Guichet purchased the restaurant around the turn of the 20th century from founders Marie and Guillaume Tujague who originally opened it in 1860.

To help celebrate the birthday of the Grasshopper, Tujagues will sell them for half price through the month of November.

If you’d like to make one at home, here’s the recipe from the folks at Tujagues.

Tujague’s Adaptation of 1918 Recipe:

1 oz. BOLS White Crème de Cacao

½ oz. BOLS Dark Crème de Cacao

½ oz. BOLS Green Crème de Menthe

¼ oz. BOLS White Crème de Menthe

⅛ oz. Brandy

2 ½ oz. Heavy Whipping Cream

Preparation:

1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice

2. Shake vigorously

3. Strain into a champagne flute

4. Top with Brandy floater