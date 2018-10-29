This Banksy ‘Girl with a Balloon’ costume already wins Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- Game over! Tara and Brian have already won Halloween! Remember seeing Banksy's “Girl With a Balloon” painting shred upon its final bid, as the auctioneers and audience lost their minds?

Well, Tara and Brian are #relationshipgoals! Check this out... She is a sultry Sotheby’s auctioneer and Brian is the infamous Banksy painting that self implodes. The best part? The artwork moves up and down as if it's really shredding!

The San Francisco based couple dominates in the DIY category.

Be sure to tweet me the ghoul, the bad, and the ugly Halloween costumes you see this year!

