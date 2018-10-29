Stella the dog loves fall foliage

MAINE -- Since 2014, Stella's fur-ever family has been uploading epic videos of her leaping over leaves.
In this video shared on Stella's personal Instagram, watch her launch out of the car and shoot straight into a pile of fall foliage.
When’s the last time you were this excited about anything? This video has been seen over 400,000 times.
If this vid gives you the giggles, you have to follow @dognamedstella on Instagram, as they post similar videos regularly.
SOUND ON 🍁🍂 Stella fun fact 1: she has bionic knees from bilateral TPLO surgery Stella not so fun fact: She’s more prone to arthritis Stella fun fact 2: She eats @happyhempies Joint Support chews every day (morning to be exact), cause she’s got super important, arthritis-free Stella things to do Stellapproved ingredients include: glucosamine, chondritin, hemp oil #keepbeingyou #happyhempies #dognamedstella
