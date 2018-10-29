Stella the dog loves fall foliage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAINE -- Since 2014, Stella's fur-ever family has been uploading epic videos of her leaping over leaves.

In this video shared on Stella's personal Instagram, watch her launch out of the car and shoot straight into a pile of fall foliage.

When’s the last time you were this excited about anything? This video has been seen over 400,000 times.

If this vid gives you the giggles, you have to follow @dognamedstella on Instagram, as they post similar videos regularly.

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.