State Police make an arrest in hit and run death of Denham Springs motorcyclist

Walker –State Police have made an arrest in the hit and run death of 36-year-old Coty Metrejean of Denham Springs.

Shortly after 12:00 am on October 28, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a hit and run fatality involving a motorcycle on LA 447 south of Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish.

12 hours after the initial crash, Troopers arrested 21-year-old Lorenzo Gamaz of Walker.

Troopers located Gamaz and the 2008 Audi A4 at his residence after receiving a tip.

Gamaz was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail for Negligent Homicide, Felony Hit & Run resulting in Death, Reckless Operation, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, and Failure to Report a Crash.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Metrejean was traveling southbound on LA 447 on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck from behind.

The impact caused Metrejean’s motorcycle to cross the center line and come to rest in the northbound ditch.

Metrejean sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.