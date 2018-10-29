Show us your best Dog-o’-Lantern!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you are a dog lover, it’s not too late to carve your pup’s portrait in a pumpkin!

The online challenge is called "Dog-o'-Lanterns." This pom portrait took Elkhart, Indiana’s Andy Manoloff a couple of hours and an Xacto knife.

Now Sophie’s a star! This video has been viewed over 25,000 times on YouTube.

Some Dog-o'-Lantern enthusiasts report that they aren't as quick with the Xacto knife as Manoloff, citing up to 20 hours per custom carve!

Search #dogolantern on Instagram for some pup-kin-spiration. 🎃

