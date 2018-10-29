Show us your best Dog-o’-Lantern!

NEW ORLEANS -- If you are a dog lover, it’s not too late to carve your pup’s portrait in a pumpkin!
The online challenge is called "Dog-o'-Lanterns." This pom portrait took Elkhart, Indiana’s Andy Manoloff a couple of hours and an Xacto knife.
Now Sophie’s a star! This video has been viewed over 25,000 times on YouTube.
Some Dog-o'-Lantern enthusiasts report that they aren't as quick with the Xacto knife as Manoloff, citing up to 20 hours per custom carve!
Search #dogolantern on Instagram for some pup-kin-spiration. 🎃
Final pumpkin in my showcase of carvings from 2009 to present. "Sophie the dog-o- lantern!"
The resemblance is uncanny 🎃🐕
Everyone who has gotten a pumpkin stencil this week and next are the weekends to carve #dogolantern #catolantern #petolantern! Once you carve make sure you take a photo, bonus points if you Pet is in the photo too! I will be selecting a winner after Halloween! You get a custom portrait ornament.
