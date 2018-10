× PJ Morton of Maroon 5 releasing Christmas album

NEW ORLEANS– PJ Morton of Maroon 5 is releasing a new Christmas album. Morton who’s from New Orleans shared on social media that he’d be releasing the album called, “Christmas with PJ.”

On the album, Morton has his own version of the Mariah Carey mega-hit, “All I want for Christmas Is You.” The album is said to have 8 tracks, two of them new Christmas songs.

