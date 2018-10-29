Petition to move Halloween has over 27K signatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Have you signed this online petition yet?

Parents across the country want to change Halloween to the last Saturday in October vs. having to compete with school nights. Can you imagine Halloween NOT being on October 31st?

The Change.org petition notes that there are 3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year. Here are some other interesting facts, 70% of parents don’t accompany their children trick-or-treating, 63% of children don’t carry a flashlight while they are tick-or-treating, and 65% of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety with their children.

The Halloween & Costume Association started the petition addressed to the President of the United States.

At last glance, it had been signed over 27,000 times! You can sign the petition here.

Let me know if you agree with the idea.

