Peter Plan flies across the audience at Jefferson Performing Arts Center

METAIRIE, La - It's a high flying adventure.

It's a Broadway, timeless classic.

It's Peter Pan.

It's been on stage at Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

If you happen to miss it, well, here's a little bit of the best of it and the chance for you to get whisked away to a place where dreams come true.

It's also the place where nobody ever grows up.

That's the perfect place for the guy behind the camera here, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

Wild Bill wants you to see one of the best parts of the show. And that's the curtain call. It's the chance for the audience to show appreciation for the entire cast and a chance to see Peter Pan do what he does better than anybody, anywhere.