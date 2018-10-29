× Pedestrian struck and killed in Ascension Parish crash

Prairieville – Shortly after 8:30 pm on October 28, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US Hwy 61 north of LA Hwy 73 in Ascension Parish.

The crash took the life of 28-year-old Roland J. Carcisse Jr. of Geismar.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 24-year-old Samantha Paninski of Gonzales driving southbound on US Hwy 61 in a 2009 Ford Focus.

Paninski was traveling in the right hand lane, and changed into the left hand lane to pass another vehicle.

Upon moving into the left hand lane, the Ford struck Carcisse who was standing in the left southbound lane of travel.

Carcisse was transported from the scene to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge where he succumbed to injuries received in the crash.

Paninski was properly restrained and was uninjured.

Impairment on her part was not a factor in the crash.

Carcisse was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the crash.