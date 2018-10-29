NOPD releases pic of person of interest in ‘Young Greatness’ murder

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a person of interest in the early morning fatal shooting of New Orleans rapper “Young Greatness.”

Thirty-four-year-old rapper Theodore Jones died from his wounds after being shot at a Waffle House in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. on October 29.

The NOPD has released a still image from a surveillance video of a man detectives have identified as a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

The unidentified person of interest was wearing a backwards cap and a white t-shirt when he was photographed.

Jones’s vehicle was stolen from the scene of the shooting and recovered several hours later.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts and identity of this person of interest is asked to contact Homicide Detective Brett R. Mathes at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

29.988075 -90.059223