NOPD investigates early morning murder on Elysian Fields

NEW ORLEANS, LA.– The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Third District.

Third District officers responded to a shooting call around 1:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

No further information about the shooting is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office will release the victim’s name.

If you have any information about this crime please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.