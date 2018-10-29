× NOPD investigates early morning murder of local rapper on Elysian Fields

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Third District.

Third District officers responded to a shooting call around 1:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old rapper “Young Greatness,” also known Theodore Jones, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

No further information about the shooting is available at this time.

Young Greatness graduated from Kennedy High in 2002 and had signed with Cash Money Records in 2017.

In 2015 he released the single “Moolah” which reached #85 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office will release the victim’s name.

If you have any information about this crime please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.