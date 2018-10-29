Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping, rape of ex-girlfriend in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – A 51-year-old man will spend the next 20 years of his life in prison after pleading guilty to beating, kidnapping, and raping his ex-girlfriend.

Terry Fields was sentenced to two decades behind bars on October 29 after he entered his guilty plea, according to the office of Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.

Fields was arguing with his ex-girlfriend on September 8, 2016, when she tried to leave her apartment in the 5500 block of Tullis Drive in Algiers.

Fields caught up to the victim in the parking lot, grabbed her, punched her, tore off her clothes, and choked her before taking her back inside her apartment and raping her, according to Cannizzaro’s office.

In addition to the 20 year sentence for second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, failure to register as a sex offender, and two counts of domestic abuse battery involving strangulation, Fields also pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and stalking a person with a protective order.

The additional charges bring with them a combined 12 year sentence, which Fields will serve concurrently with the 20 year sentence without the benefit of probation or parole.