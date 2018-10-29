× Man arrested for trying to disarm NOPD officer on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man who attempted to steal a uniformed officer’s gun on Bourbon Street.

The incident occurred just after 4:20 a.m. on October 28 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street.

Twenty-four-year-old Shon Johnson grabbed the Eighth District officer’s service weapon and attempted to remove it from its holster, according to the NOPD.

Johnson was arrested and charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer.

He admitted to the crime while being read his Miranda Rights, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District officers at (504) 658-6080.