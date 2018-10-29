JPSO looking for man who shot clerk while robbing Metairie gas station

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed robber who shot a convenience store clerk over the weekend.

The unidentified man walked into the Shell Gas Station in the 900 block of Clearview Parkway just before 3 a.m. on October 27, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

The clerk complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money before grabbing the robber’s gun, according to the JPSO.

The two struggled for control of the gun, and the suspect shot the clerk before fleeing the store.

Anyone knowing the identity of the individual in the photograph, is asked to contact the JPSO Robbery Section at (504) 364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

29.983215 -90.180690