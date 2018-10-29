Inside look at the new Deutsches Haus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Construction of the new Deutsches Haus in Mid-City is almost complete. Deutsches Haus is the site of the very popular Oktoberfest.

The new building will be located at 1700 Moss Street across from Bayou St. John. Deutsches Haus used to be located on Galvez Street. The new house will have the eagle placed on the top that is from the old building. There are several other features inside that were in the old building too.

The construction is slated to finish in mid-November.

