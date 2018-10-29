Class is in session! ‘School of Rock’ rockin’ the Saenger Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Class is now in session for the Broadway musical, "School of Rock," which is opening at the Saenger Theater on Oct. 30th.

"School of Rock-The Musical" is a high-octane Broadway show by legend Andrew Lloyd Webber. This musical is now part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2018-2019 season.

"School of Rock" is based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same name which starred Jack Black.

"School of Rock" was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, and Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

Tickets for "School of Rock-The Musical" start at $30 and are available at the Saenger Theater box office.

For more information and showtimes, click HERE.