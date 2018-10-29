Canal Place’s new selfie spot is a moss’t see

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Searching for the perfect selfie destination in NOLA?

Luna Botanicals recently debuted their New Orleans themed living green moss wall in Canal Place’s atrium. The sign says, “With love from NOLA.”

It’s on the 1st floor, near Saks and Tiffany’s, and debuted along with Reagan Charleston's new jewelry store in Canal Place (2nd floor).

Here are some suggested hashtags to use if you take a picture: "#canalplacestyle #followyournola #neworleans #withlovefromnola #nola #selfiewall"

Stop by and vogue at 333 Canal Street.

