early voting locations, sample ballots for nov. 6 election

Canal Place’s new selfie spot is a moss’t see

Posted 7:54 AM, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 07:55AM, October 29, 2018

NEW ORLEANS -- Searching for the perfect selfie destination in NOLA?

Luna Botanicals recently debuted their New Orleans themed living green moss wall in Canal Place’s atrium. The sign says, “With love from NOLA.”

It’s on the 1st floor, near Saks and Tiffany’s, and debuted along with Reagan Charleston's new jewelry store in Canal Place (2nd floor).

Here are some suggested hashtags to use if you take a picture: "#canalplacestyle #followyournola #neworleans #withlovefromnola #nola #selfiewall"

Stop by and vogue at 333 Canal Street.

View this post on Instagram

without further ado...

A post shared by KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) on

Follow Kinsey on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook

Related stories