Big game vs Bama, to a point

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron admitted that Saturday night’s game against top ranked Alabama means much to his team, and the state of Louisiana.

Alabama has won the last 7 meetings. The last win for the Tigers was November 2011 in Tuscaloosa. Last win for LSU at Tiger Stadium in the series was in 2010. But, Orgeron said the game can’t get too big.

Alabama is expected to be number one in the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. LSU could also be in the top 4.

Game time at Tiger Stadium Saturday night is 7. The game will be nationally televised. LSU is 86 wins, 11 losses in night games at Tiger Stadium since 2000.