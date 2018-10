Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Are you looking to spice up your Halloween party? Well here's a fun party idea! You can make your party a hit by using mini-pumpkins to hold your cocktails. The ultimate to go cup! You'll be the talk of Bourbon Street or Frenchmen Street walking down with your mini-pumpkin cocktail in your hands!

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez talks you through the process in this video! He got the idea from Sobou in the French Quarter, which served up pumpkin drinks last Halloween.