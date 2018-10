Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La.-- It was a fun day for the kids in Lafreniere Park for the 10th annual Park-a-Boo! Park-a-Boo is a fun-filled Halloween festival where kids can play games, trick or treat, and show off their cool costumes. Park-a-Boo is put on by the Kenner North Kiwanis Club.

For more information on Park-a-Boo, click HERE.