× Defensive posture: Saints “D” carries the night in Minnesota in 30-20 win over Vikings

The Saints didn’t need a big night from their future Hall of Fame quarterback, they got it from the defense.

New Orleans forced two key turnovers, including a 45 yard interception return for a touchdown by PJ Williams in a 30-20 win Sunday night in Minneapolis. The Saints defense forced four sacks, two from rookie Marcus Davenport, and two from defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

Drew Brees threw for only 120 yards, tossing a three yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara and his first interception of the season. The 120 yards were the fewest by Brees as a Saint when he played the entire game. In the last game of the 2006 season, Brees threw only 4 completions in 5 attempts for 46 yards at Carolina. He was lifted for quarterback Jamie Martin.

The game turned on a big play late in the first half. Minnesota was driving, leading 13-10 when Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen was hit by linebacker Alex Anzalone and fumbled. Marshon Lattimore scooped up the fumble and raced 54 yards deep into Vikings territory.

With 30 seconds left in the half, Alvin Kamara scored on a one yard run to give the Saints the lead for good.

The Saints had one of their biggest wins of the season, in the same stadium where they were eliminated from the playoffs on a last second TD pass.

The Saints host the unbeaten Rams Sunday at the Superdome. The game features the two teams with the best records in the NFC.

“We will get challenged a lot this week,” said Payton Sunday night in Minnesota.