Cajuns still cooking: Country Day pulls away from Riverside, 42-20

The Country Day Cajuns are one away from a perfect 10-0 regular season.

Friday at Wenzel Field, the Cajuns scored the 14 points in a 42-20 win over Riverside Academy. The Rebels had closed to within 8 points in the fourth quarter, 28-20.

The Cajuns then drove 13 plays, 65 yards to ice the victory. Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

